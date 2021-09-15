Lupin launches rheumatoid arthritis treatment drug in US

Lupin on Wednesday announced the launch of rheumatoid arthritis treatment drug in the US market.

Lupin launched the authorized generic version of duexise (ibuprofen and famotidine) tablets of Horizon Medicines LLC. Ibuprofen and famotidine tablets are indicated for the relief of signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis and to decrease the risk of developing upper gastrointestinal ulcers. In the clinical trials gastrointestinal ulcer was defined as a gastric and/or duodenal ulcer in patients.

According to IQVIA MAT July 2021, ibuprofen and famotidine tablets had estimated annual sales of $765 million in the U.S markets.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APis in over 100 markets. On a consolidated basis, the drug major's net profit soared 404.30% to Rs 548.16 crore on 22.2% jump in net sales to Rs 4,237.39 crore in Q1 FY22 over Q1 FY21.

Shares of Lupin were trading 0.79% higher at Rs 989.65 on BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)