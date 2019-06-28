Lupin Ltd Spikes 2.63%

Lupin Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 2.7% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX

Lupin Ltd rose 2.63% today to trade at Rs 783.55. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.55% to quote at 12953.43. The index is down 2.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd increased 2.15% and Vivimed Labs Ltd added 1.52% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went down 6.96 % over last one year compared to the 13.13% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Lupin Ltd has added 6.81% over last one month compared to 2.7% fall in S&P BSE Healthcare index and 0.34% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10178 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 63164 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 986 on 10 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 697.3 on 19 Jun 2019.

