Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Provogue (India) Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 27 June 2019.

Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd crashed 45.01% to Rs 345.25 at 14:23 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12686 shares in the past one month.

Provogue (India) Ltd tumbled 13.68% to Rs 1.01. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5823 shares in the past one month.

Trejhara Solutions Ltd lost 12.77% to Rs 20.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 511 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 646 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd fell 11.54% to Rs 23. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 254 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 525 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd plummeted 10.05% to Rs 108.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77842 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12009 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 14:45 IST

