Lupin received Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur (Unit -3) facility

Lupin has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit -3) facility.
The inspection was conducted between 08 October 2018 to 18 October 2018.
Lupin's Pithampur Unit-3 is involved in the manufacture of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDis), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPis) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets.
