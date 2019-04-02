JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes soar at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Premier Polyfilm announces cessation of directors
Business Standard

Lupin received Establishment Inspection Report for its Pithampur (Unit -3) facility

Capital Market 

Lupin has received Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Pithampur (Unit -3) facility.

The inspection was conducted between 08 October 2018 to 18 October 2018.

Lupin's Pithampur Unit-3 is involved in the manufacture of Metered Dose Inhalers (MDis), Dry Powder Inhalers (DPis) and Topical Formulations for the regulated markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 11:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU