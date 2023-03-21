Granules Consumer Health clears USFDA audit with zero observations

Granules India announced that Granules Consumer Health Inc. (GCH), a step-down subsidiary of the Company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Granules USA, Inc., has completed an audit by the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) with zero 483s.

The facility was inspected by the US FDA from 15 to 20 March 2023.

Granules Consumer Health (GCH) is a leading private-label OTC provider, and its packaging facility will enable it to service leading retailers more effectively.

The packaging facility in Manassas is spread over 79,000 sq ft and has several packaging suites to service customer needs.

