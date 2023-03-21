Granules Consumer Health clears USFDA audit with zero observations

-
ALSO READ
Granules India arm receives USFDA approval for ADHD drug
FDC says USFDA inspection at Aurangabad facility ends with zero observations
Granules receives USFDA approval for Amphetamine Mixed Salts ER capsules
Lupin's Mandideep Unit-1 facility gets USFDA observations
Indoco Remedies' Goa facility gets nine USFDA observations
-
S. Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) with zero 483s.
The facility was inspected by the US FDA from 15 to 20 March 2023.
Granules Consumer Health (GCH) is a leading private-label OTC provider, and its packaging facility will enable it to service leading retailers more effectively.
The packaging facility in Manassas is spread over 79,000 sq ft and has several packaging suites to service customer needs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU