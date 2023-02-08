JUST IN
Biocon receives credit ratings from India Ratings and Research

Biocon has received credit ratings from India Rating and Research as under:

Long term issuer rating - IND AA+/ Stable (affirmed) Proposed non convertible debentures - IND AA+/ Stable (assigned) Term loans external commercial borrowings - IND AA+/ Stable (affirmed) Proposed term loans - IND AA+/ Stable (affirmed) Commercial paper - IND A1+ (affirmed)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:19 IST

