JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Jayant Infratech fixes record date for bonus issue

Bank of India hikes its Repo based Lending Rate to 9.35%
Business Standard

Vedant Fashions allots 23,371 equity shares under ESOS

Capital Market 

Vedant Fashions has allotted 23,371 equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each to the eligible employees of the Company who have exercised their stock options under the VFL Employee Stock Option Scheme 2018 - Scheme Pratham (or Scheme) as amended.

With this allotment the paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 24,27,78,190/- divided into 24,27,78,190 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU