Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 631.45 croreNet profit of Lux Industries declined 58.17% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 631.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 620.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales631.45620.07 2 OPM %10.2422.15 -PBDT61.06138.27 -56 PBT56.21133.93 -58 NP42.01100.44 -58
