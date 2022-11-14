JUST IN
Universus Photo Imagings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 631.45 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 58.17% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 631.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 620.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales631.45620.07 2 OPM %10.2422.15 -PBDT61.06138.27 -56 PBT56.21133.93 -58 NP42.01100.44 -58

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 15:09 IST

