Lux Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1.84% to Rs 631.45 crore

Net profit of Lux Industries declined 58.17% to Rs 42.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 100.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1.84% to Rs 631.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 620.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.631.45620.0710.2422.1561.06138.2756.21133.9342.01100.44

