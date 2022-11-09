Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 49.38% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 60.33 crore

Net profit of Lokesh Machines rose 49.38% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 60.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.3349.3013.8714.445.634.423.442.222.391.60

