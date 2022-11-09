Lokesh Machines standalone net profit rises 49.38% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.37% to Rs 60.33 croreNet profit of Lokesh Machines rose 49.38% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.37% to Rs 60.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 49.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.3349.30 22 OPM %13.8714.44 -PBDT5.634.42 27 PBT3.442.22 55 NP2.391.60 49
