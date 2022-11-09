Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 115.85 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 28.21% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 115.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.115.85121.7813.4111.9715.4412.9012.2710.109.187.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)