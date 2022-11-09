JUST IN
Suryalata Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 28.21% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.87% to Rs 115.85 crore

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills rose 28.21% to Rs 9.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.87% to Rs 115.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales115.85121.78 -5 OPM %13.4111.97 -PBDT15.4412.90 20 PBT12.2710.10 21 NP9.187.16 28

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:42 IST

