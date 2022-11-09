CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 57.75% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.78% to Rs 27.37 crore

Net profit of CSL Finance rose 57.75% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.78% to Rs 27.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.27.3717.1375.8168.1315.309.7915.059.6311.207.10

