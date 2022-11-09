CSL Finance standalone net profit rises 57.75% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 59.78% to Rs 27.37 croreNet profit of CSL Finance rose 57.75% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.78% to Rs 27.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales27.3717.13 60 OPM %75.8168.13 -PBDT15.309.79 56 PBT15.059.63 56 NP11.207.10 58
