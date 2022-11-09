Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 468.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.02% to Rs 108.62 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 468.09% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.02% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

