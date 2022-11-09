JUST IN
Godrej Properties PAT rises 54% YoY in Q2 FY23
Snowman Logistics standalone net profit rises 468.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 55.02% to Rs 108.62 crore

Net profit of Snowman Logistics rose 468.09% to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 55.02% to Rs 108.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 70.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales108.6270.07 55 OPM %21.2525.66 -PBDT18.4214.82 24 PBT5.162.01 157 NP2.670.47 468

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 15:42 IST

