M K Exim (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.57 crore in the September 2020 quarter

Sales rise 75.80% to Rs 12.57 croreNet profit of M K Exim (India) reported to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. Sales rose 75.80% to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2020Sep. 2019% Var.Sales12.577.15 76 OPM %12.410.42 -PBDT1.630.22 641 PBT1.570.16 881 NP1.57-0.89 LP
