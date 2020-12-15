Volumes jump at APL Apollo Tubes Ltd counter

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares

Greaves Cotton Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 15 December 2020.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd witnessed volume of 5.29 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.99 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.50% to Rs.782.00. Volumes stood at 68474 shares in the last session.

Greaves Cotton Ltd clocked volume of 83.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.43 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.75 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.35% to Rs.88.80. Volumes stood at 12.76 lakh shares in the last session.

KNR Constructions Ltd notched up volume of 13.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.75% to Rs.313.40. Volumes stood at 82673 shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd recorded volume of 22832 shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6076 shares. The stock gained 4.20% to Rs.3,339.95. Volumes stood at 5067 shares in the last session.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd witnessed volume of 5.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.72% to Rs.409.60. Volumes stood at 84926 shares in the last session.

