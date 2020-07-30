Real Strips reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 26.47% to Rs 25.55 crore

Net loss of Real Strips reported to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 26.47% to Rs 25.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 34.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.98% to Rs 4.65 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 42.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.51% to Rs 104.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 129.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

25.5534.75104.07129.307.8319.4015.6815.030.594.369.7115.97-0.443.095.7912.03-1.5828.654.6542.20

