M&M launches Bolero Neo across India

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday announced the launch of new 'Bolero Neo', available at all Mahindra dealerships across India.

The new Bolero Neo is available at an introductory price of Rs 8.48 lakh (ex-showroom price, all India) for the N4 variant. The existing Bolero will continue to sell along with the Bolero Neo in the market.

The new Bolero will include a new design and premium interiors crafted by Italian automotive designer Pininfarina, and safety technology such as standard dual airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and cornering brake control (CBC) and ISOfix child seat. It is built on 3rd generation chassis shared with Scorpio and Thar and it comes with the Mahindra mHawk engine.

Velusamy R, chief of global product development, automotive division of M&M said, Built on the third-generation chassis which it shares with the Scorpio and Thar, the Bolero Neo has powerful attributes that set it apart. Its rugged body-on-frame construction, the proven Mahindra mHawk diesel engine and Multi Terrain Technology give Bolero Neo the ability and confidence to conquer rough terrain. Comprehensively loaded with all the key features, the Bolero Neo reiterates our unstinted commitment towards product quality, performance, core SUV attributes and value.

The new Bolero Neo will offer a 7-seater configuration and will be available in three variants (N4- base, N8-mid, N10- top) and seven colour options (namely Rocky Beige, Majestic Silver, Highway Red, Pearl White, Diamond White, Napoli Black and Royal Gold (coming soon). It will be available at Mahindra dealerships starting 13 July 2021. An optional variant N10 (O) with Multi terrain technology (Manual Lock differential) will be launched subsequently.

Veejay Nakra, CEO of automotive division of M&M said, The Bolero Neo combines the new age customer's affinity towards a tough, powerful, go-anywhere capable SUVs with their persona and aspirations for a modern and trendy SUV. The design, performance, and engineering enhancements in the new Bolero Neo make it a modern, unmissable and authentic SUV for the bold and fearless Young India. The addition of Bolero Neo to our brand portfolio will help us retain Bolero amongst the top 10 selling SUV's in the country.

M&M's business is diversified across farm equipment, auto and automotive components, real estate, hospitality, information technology, defence and aerospace and financial services.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 162.54 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 3255.02 crore in Q4 FY20. Net revenue from operations increased by 48.1% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13,338.15 crore during the quarter.

Shares of M&M were up 0.49% at Rs 776.70 on BSE.

