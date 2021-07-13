FMCG shares slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index falling 14.48 points or 0.11% at 13574.06 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (down 3.04%), Emami Ltd (down 2.05%),Future Consumer Ltd (down 2.01%),Globus Spirits Ltd (down 1.42%),Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (down 1.37%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (down 1.25%), S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (down 1.18%), Dabur India Ltd (down 0.98%), Vishwaraj Sugar Industries Ltd (down 0.92%), and KRBL Ltd (down 0.89%).

On the other hand, AVT Natural Products Ltd (up 9.59%), Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 5.29%), and Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (up 3.27%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 370.47 or 0.71% at 52743.16.

The Nifty 50 index was up 104.45 points or 0.67% at 15797.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 83.37 points or 0.32% at 26151.5.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 9.21 points or 0.11% at 8030.28.

On BSE,1843 shares were trading in green, 1306 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

