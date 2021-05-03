Maruti Suzuki sells 1.59 lakh vehicles in April

Maruti Suzuki India posted total sales of 159,691 units in April 2021 compared with 632 units in April 2020.

Since April 2020 had lockdown due to COVID19 and almost zero sales, a comparison with April 2020 doesn't have any meaning, the auto maker said in a statement.

The company had recorded total sales of 143,245 units in April 2019 and 172,986 units in April 2018.

Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 137,151 units, sales to other OEMs 5,303 units and exports of 17,237 units.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

The car major reported 9.7% decline in net profit to Rs 1,166.10 crore on 33.6% increase in net sales to Rs 22,958.60 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

The scrip gained 1.59% to currently trade at Rs 6562.55 on the BSE.

