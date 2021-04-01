M&M sells 29,817 tractors in March 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra's Farm Equipment Sector (FES) today announced its tractor sales numbers for March 2021.

Domestic sales in March 2021 were at 29,817 units, as against 13,418 units during March 2020.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during March 2021 were at 30,970 units, as against 13,613 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 1,153 units.

