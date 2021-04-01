NIIT update on buyback of shares

NIIT announced its schedule of activities in relation to the buyback of up to 9,875,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value Rs 2 each (Equity Share) at Rs 240 per Equity Share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 237 crore.

Buyback Opening Date Monday, 12 April 2021 Buyback Closing Date Wednesday, 28 April 2021 Last date of receipt of completed tender form and other specified document - Friday, 30 April 2021 by 5.00 p.m. Last date of settlement of bids on the Stock Exchanges - Friday, 07 May 2021 Last date of return of unaccepted Equity Shares by Stock Exchanges to Eligible Shareholder/Stock Broker - Friday, 07 May 2021

