Dr Reddys Laboratories announces acquisition of partial ownership interest in AWACS and Trikaal

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced that the company's investee entity i.e.
ABCD Technologies LLP (to be renamed as IndoHealth Services LLP) has, through its wholly-owned entity DigiHealth Technologies LLP, acquired 66.02% ownership interest in AIOCD Pharmasofttech Awacs Private (AWACS) though a combination of (i) direct purchase of 50% ownership interest in AWACS and (ii) indirect purchase of 16.02% ownership interest in AWACS through acquisition of 32.04% shareholding interest in Trikaal Mediinfotech. It is also agreed to acquire the balance stake subject to fulfilment of certain terms and conditions.
The cost of acquisition for the combined transaction of AWACS and Trikaal is approximately Rs 75 crores for acquisition of 100% stake in AWACS and Trikaal (direct and indirect together).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
