HCL Tech, Route Mobile, RITES in spotlight

HCL Technologies announced its intent to acquire DWS, a leading Australian IT, business and management consulting group. As the IT industry continues to evolve and the growing demand for digital strategies increases, DWS, with over 700 employees and offices in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Canberra, delivers business and technology innovation to large clients across a spectrum of verticals.

Shares of Route Mobile will list on bourses today, 21 September 2020. The issue was open for subscription between September 9 and 11 at a price band of Rs 345-350.

RITES reported that its board of directors has approved buy-back of 96,98,113 equity shares at Rs 265 per share, translating into the total buy back amount not exceeding Rs 257 crore. The board fixed 30th September 2020 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for the buyback.

ITC said the company has acquired, in the second tranche, 1,964 compulsorily convertible preference shares of Delectable Technologies, taking shareholding to 20.06% of its share capital.

South Indian Bank said that bank has decided to reduce the Base rate from 9.85% to 9.75% and Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) applicable for multiple tenors has been revised w.e.f 20th September 2020.

The Finance and Administration Committee of the Board of Directors of Zydus Wellness passed a resolution to allot 21,22,000 equity shares at Rs 1,649 per equity share to Zydus Family Trust on a preferential issue basis.

