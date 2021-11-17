BHEL's indigenously developed prototype Air Pollution Control Tower gets installed in Noida

To deal with the problem of rising air pollution in urban areas, Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has indigenously designed and developed a prototype Air Pollution Control Tower (APCT).

This APCT has been installed in Noida on a pilot basis by BHEL in association with the Noida Administration. With this initiative, BHEL is working hand in hand with the Noida Authority in the fight against pollution in this area for improving the health of local residents, office-goers and visitors.

