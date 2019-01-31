Madhusudan Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet loss of Madhusudan Securities reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT-0.020 0 PBT-0.020 0 NP-0.020 0
