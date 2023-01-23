Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit rises 69.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 49.19% to Rs 286.29 crore

Net profit of Madhya Bharat Agro Products rose 69.11% to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 49.19% to Rs 286.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 191.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

