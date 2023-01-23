JUST IN
Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 7.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 111.44 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 7.91% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 111.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales111.4498.02 14 OPM %5.854.86 -PBDT3.242.50 30 PBT3.232.46 31 NP2.322.15 8

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 12:45 IST

