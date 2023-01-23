Ducon Infratechnologies consolidated net profit rises 7.91% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 111.44 crore

Net profit of Ducon Infratechnologies rose 7.91% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 111.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 98.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.111.4498.025.854.863.242.503.232.462.322.15

