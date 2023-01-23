Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products declined 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.662.9419.1720.070.560.610.240.270.240.27

