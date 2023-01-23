JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EPFO adds 16.26 lakh net members in November 2022
Business Standard

Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 2.66 crore

Net profit of Sar Auto Products declined 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.662.94 -10 OPM %19.1720.07 -PBDT0.560.61 -8 PBT0.240.27 -11 NP0.240.27 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU