Sar Auto Products standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 2.66 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products declined 11.11% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 2.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.662.94 -10 OPM %19.1720.07 -PBDT0.560.61 -8 PBT0.240.27 -11 NP0.240.27 -11
