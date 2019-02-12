JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 28.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.43% to Rs 138.99 crore

Net profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 28.78% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 31.43% to Rs 138.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 202.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales138.99202.69 -31 OPM %18.4917.57 -PBDT24.1429.25 -17 PBT19.6224.53 -20 NP13.4418.87 -29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements