Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 28.78% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 31.43% to Rs 138.99 croreNet profit of Magadh Sugar & Energy declined 28.78% to Rs 13.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 18.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 31.43% to Rs 138.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 202.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales138.99202.69 -31 OPM %18.4917.57 -PBDT24.1429.25 -17 PBT19.6224.53 -20 NP13.4418.87 -29
