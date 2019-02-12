Noida Toll Bridge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.50 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Noida Toll Bridge Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Noida Toll Bridge Company announces appointment of nominee directors
Noida Toll Bridge Company update on scheme of arrangement
DND Flyway: Can sealed cover report be made public, SC asks CAG
'Tyre killers' to prevent wrong-lane driving in Noida
-
Sales rise 32.83% to Rs 5.30 croreNet Loss of Noida Toll Bridge Company reported to Rs 6.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 15.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 32.83% to Rs 5.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales5.303.99 33 OPM %-4.91-91.98 -PBDT-2.21-5.28 58 PBT-13.72-15.83 13 NP-6.50-15.97 59
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU