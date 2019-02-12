Opto Circuits (India) standalone net profit rises 107.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.16% to Rs 23.70 croreNet profit of Opto Circuits (India) rose 107.32% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.16% to Rs 23.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales23.7019.40 22 OPM %42.8332.89 -PBDT10.376.22 67 PBT8.213.96 107 NP8.213.96 107
