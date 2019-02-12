Srestha Finvest standalone net profit declines 3.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 37.84% to Rs 1.02 croreNet profit of Srestha Finvest declined 3.45% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 37.84% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.020.74 38 OPM %75.4978.38 -PBDT0.280.29 -3 PBT0.280.29 -3 NP0.280.29 -3
