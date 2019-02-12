JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Chandrima Mercantiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

KSL and Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 15.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 89.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net Loss of KSL and Industries reported to Rs 15.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 36.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 89.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.686.18 -89 OPM %142.6525.24 -PBDT0.97-23.00 LP PBT-15.21-36.43 58 NP-15.21-36.43 58

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 16:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements