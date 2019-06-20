Mindtree recognized for its Digital Excellence by ISG

Mindtree has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, for its role in two of the top 25 examples of digital transformation in 2019, as featured in the newly published ISG book Digital Excellence: 25 Winning Partnerships. Mindtree is recognized for its work with Lufthansa Airlines and a global consumer packaged goods brand.
