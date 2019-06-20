PSP Projects wins orders worth Rs 607.04 crore

PSP Projects has won work orders worth Rs 607.04 crore for institutional and residential projects from various clients, which inter alia includes a major project of Rs 601.40 crore for Construction of Flat Type High Rise Buildings cum Commercial units including on site development with all infrastructure Services for Economical Weaker Section (EWS) scheme at Bhiwandi, and remaining from other clients.

With receipt of above, the total work orders received during the financial year 2019-20 (till date) on standalone basis amounts to Rs 762.65 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)