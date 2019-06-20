The Ramco Cements bags 'Green Award 2018' for its Ramasamy Raja Nagar Unit

-
The Ramco Cements announced that its Ramasamy Raja Nagar Unit had been awarded "Green Award 2018" for Industries of Tamil Nadu. The Green Award is being conferred by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board in recognition of the excellent contribution towards protection of environment by Industries in Tamil Nadu. Special focus is given to best practices adopted in achieving best environmental quality in emission, discharge of waste water, solid and hazardous waste management and green belt development.
The company's Ramco Vidyalaya School situated at Ramasamy Raja Nagar Unit had been awarded "Green Award 2018" for Educational Institutions of Tamil Nadu.
Green award is being conferred by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to educational institutions in Tamil Nadu in recognition of their excellent contribution towards protection of environment. Special focus is given to best practices adopted in Green belt development, rain water harvesting, water conservation measures, waste water management, energy conservation measures, solid waste management, environmental awareness programmes and use of renewable source of energy.
