Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 76.51% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declined 76.51% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.95% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.080.743.70-40.54-0.311.74-0.321.730.391.66

