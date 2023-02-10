Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation consolidated net profit declines 76.51% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 45.95% to Rs 1.08 crore

Net profit of Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation declined 76.51% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 45.95% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.080.74 46 OPM %3.70-40.54 -PBDT-0.311.74 PL PBT-0.321.73 PL NP0.391.66 -77

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:36 IST

