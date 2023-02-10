Force Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.62% to Rs 1303.86 crore

Net Loss of Force Motors reported to Rs 15.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 42.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 67.62% to Rs 1303.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 777.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1303.86777.884.14-1.8442.17-13.75-18.05-64.17-15.59-42.84

