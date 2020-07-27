Maharashtra Seamless reports consolidated net loss of Rs 243.90 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 38.89% to Rs 588.42 crore

Net Loss of Maharashtra Seamless reported to Rs 243.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 69.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 38.89% to Rs 588.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 962.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 64.18% to Rs 83.88 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 234.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 13.33% to Rs 2644.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3051.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

