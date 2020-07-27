JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tejas Networks reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.76 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit declines 83.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 76.67 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 83.84% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 76.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.35% to Rs 28.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.90% to Rs 322.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 342.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales76.6792.94 -18 322.62342.85 -6 OPM %24.1941.70 -31.3337.60 - PBDT6.7229.42 -77 39.5684.60 -53 PBT6.3328.94 -78 37.7182.71 -54 NP3.7423.15 -84 28.2266.17 -57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, July 27 2020. 17:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU