Ajmera Realty & Infra India standalone net profit declines 83.84% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.51% to Rs 76.67 crore

Net profit of Ajmera Realty & Infra India declined 83.84% to Rs 3.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 23.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 17.51% to Rs 76.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 92.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 57.35% to Rs 28.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 66.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 5.90% to Rs 322.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 342.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

