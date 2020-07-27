Atlas Jewellery India reports standalone net profit of Rs 7.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 57.02% to Rs 0.49 croreNet profit of Atlas Jewellery India reported to Rs 7.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 57.02% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 70.35% to Rs 9.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 33.84% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.491.14 -57 2.193.31 -34 OPM %1526.53-162.28 -432.88188.82 - PBDT7.44-1.88 LP 9.446.25 51 PBT7.27-2.01 LP 9.125.71 60 NP7.19-2.01 LP 9.255.43 70
