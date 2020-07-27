Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 4.29% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 17.93 croreNet profit of Maruti Infrastructure rose 4.29% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 31.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales17.9320.90 -14 31.7129.27 8 OPM %4.243.49 -3.341.61 - PBDT0.830.84 -1 1.040.46 126 PBT0.800.82 -2 0.920.39 136 NP0.730.70 4 0.640.28 129
