Maruti Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 4.29% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 17.93 crore

Net profit of Maruti Infrastructure rose 4.29% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 17.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 128.57% to Rs 0.64 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 8.34% to Rs 31.71 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 29.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

