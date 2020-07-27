Shelter Infra Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.53% to Rs 0.77 croreNet loss of Shelter Infra Projects reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 2.53% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.60 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 4.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.19% to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.770.79 -3 3.173.61 -12 OPM %-1068.8321.52 --230.2826.32 - PBDT-1.340.27 PL -0.477.33 PL PBT-1.380.25 PL -0.607.19 PL NP-1.300.23 PL -0.604.99 PL
