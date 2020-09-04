Maheshwari Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.81 crore in the June 2020 quarter
JITF Infra Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.89 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Sical Logistics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 25.90 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Pricol reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Beardsell reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 56.51% to Rs 97.31 croreNet loss of Maheshwari Logistics reported to Rs 3.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 56.51% to Rs 97.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 223.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales97.31223.74 -57 OPM %4.476.25 -PBDT0.2810.23 -97 PBT-2.977.92 PL NP-3.305.08 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU