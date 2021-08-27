Mahindra Defence secures major defence contract worth Rs 1349.95 cr

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has awarded a major contract to Mahindra Defence Systems (MDS) (subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra)worth Rs 1349.95 crore for the manufacture of Integrated Anti-Submarine Warfare Defence Suite (IADS) for modern warships of Indian Navy. Competitive bids from Indian companies were invited by MoD through open tender wherein the systems fielded were put through detailed trials at sea to prove their capability.
IADS is a high-end underwater equipment that uses latest technology. It is designed to detect and protect warships from underwater threats.
It is a versatile system capable of operations from all sizes of warships - small, medium, and large. The complex array of sensors in water undertakes surveillance and provides inputs for signal processing and analysis. The warship then employs methods to neutralize the underwater threats.
