Ajanta Pharma standalone net profit declines 47.30% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 54.63% in the December 2018 quarter
Ajanta Pharma consolidated net profit declines 5.93% in the March 2019 quarter
Ajanta Pharma net profit dips 55% to Rs 67 cr in Dec quarter
Ajanta Pharma shares tank over 6% post Q3 results
Ajanta Pharma Q4 net profit declines 5.92 pc to Rs 89 cr
-
Sales decline 10.61% to Rs 413.53 croreNet profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 47.30% to Rs 41.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.61% to Rs 413.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 462.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 8.36% to Rs 391.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 427.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 1772.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1830.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales413.53462.60 -11 1772.621830.45 -3 OPM %16.2624.95 -27.1529.87 - PBDT70.21121.36 -42 582.95619.58 -6 PBT52.01105.44 -51 513.05562.44 -9 NP41.3778.50 -47 391.76427.52 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU