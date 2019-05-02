Ajanta Pharma standalone net profit declines 47.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.61% to Rs 413.53 crore

Net profit of declined 47.30% to Rs 41.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.61% to Rs 413.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 462.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.36% to Rs 391.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 427.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 1772.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1830.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

413.53462.601772.621830.4516.2624.9527.1529.8770.21121.36582.95619.5852.01105.44513.05562.4441.3778.50391.76427.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)