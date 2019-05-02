JUST IN
Ambuja Cements gains after good Q1 result
Ajanta Pharma standalone net profit declines 47.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 10.61% to Rs 413.53 crore

Net profit of Ajanta Pharma declined 47.30% to Rs 41.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 78.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.61% to Rs 413.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 462.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.36% to Rs 391.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 427.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 3.16% to Rs 1772.62 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1830.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales413.53462.60 -11 1772.621830.45 -3 OPM %16.2624.95 -27.1529.87 - PBDT70.21121.36 -42 582.95619.58 -6 PBT52.01105.44 -51 513.05562.44 -9 NP41.3778.50 -47 391.76427.52 -8

First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:44 IST

