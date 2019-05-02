Monsanto India standalone net profit declines 57.45% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 18.41% to Rs 127.97 croreNet profit of Monsanto India declined 57.45% to Rs 22.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 53.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.41% to Rs 127.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 156.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 7.84% to Rs 151.66 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 164.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.38% to Rs 669.58 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 672.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales127.97156.85 -18 669.58672.12 0 OPM %22.8634.78 -23.8425.15 - PBDT33.6258.60 -43 180.47184.93 -2 PBT30.6153.46 -43 168.68171.94 -2 NP22.6153.14 -57 151.66164.56 -8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU