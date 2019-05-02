Zensar Technologies standalone net profit rises 43.69% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 3.37% to Rs 352.69 crore

Net profit of rose 43.69% to Rs 82.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 57.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.37% to Rs 352.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 341.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.97% to Rs 258.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 192.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.55% to Rs 1370.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1285.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

352.69341.181370.081285.8121.6519.7721.9319.62111.5986.43376.29302.88100.6377.17333.51256.7882.9157.70258.00192.58

