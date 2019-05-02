Raymond standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 878.67 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 21.57% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 878.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 833.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.73% to Rs 73.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3276.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3011.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

878.67833.063276.393011.568.269.227.266.9577.2164.17227.20187.1748.4434.08118.6191.4627.1122.3073.8298.08

