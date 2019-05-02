JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ambuja Cements gains after good Q1 result
Business Standard

Raymond standalone net profit rises 21.57% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 5.48% to Rs 878.67 crore

Net profit of Raymond rose 21.57% to Rs 27.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.48% to Rs 878.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 833.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 24.73% to Rs 73.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 98.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 3276.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3011.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales878.67833.06 5 3276.393011.56 9 OPM %8.269.22 -7.266.95 - PBDT77.2164.17 20 227.20187.17 21 PBT48.4434.08 42 118.6191.46 30 NP27.1122.30 22 73.8298.08 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 02 2019. 09:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU