Mahindra Lifespace Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.74 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 17.81% to Rs 69.79 croreNet loss of Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported to Rs 7.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 6.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 17.81% to Rs 69.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 59.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales69.7959.24 18 OPM %-56.4015.48 -PBDT-11.0225.31 PL PBT-14.2523.93 PL NP-7.746.52 PL
