Mahindra Logistics allots 10,186 equity shares under RSUP

Capital Market 

Mahindra Logistics has allotted 10,186 equity shares under Mahindra Logistics Employee Restricted Stock Unit Plan 2018 on 17 January 2023.

Consequent to the above allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 71,97,70,300/- (comprising of 7,19,77,030 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) from Rs. 71,96,68,440/- (comprising of 7,19,66,844 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up) with effect from 17 January 2023.

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 10:50 IST

